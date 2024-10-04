Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.12 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,622,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,074,000 after acquiring an additional 154,361 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,091,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,942,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 140,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,493,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FORM opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

