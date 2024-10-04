Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,250 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.61% of DBV Technologies worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

