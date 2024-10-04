Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,971,948 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

D opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

