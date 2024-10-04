Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after buying an additional 771,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APLD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

