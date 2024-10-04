Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 21,000 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,601,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,167,000 after buying an additional 1,049,244 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,407,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,976,000 after buying an additional 905,679 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,513,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,816,000 after acquiring an additional 797,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.