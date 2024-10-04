Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Jack in the Box worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $45.46 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

