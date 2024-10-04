Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 3,446.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nevro by 345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Nevro by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $6.89 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

