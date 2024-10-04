12,242 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $104.89 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

