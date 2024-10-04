Navcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $3,924.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007257 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,062.50 or 0.39140764 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

