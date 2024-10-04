Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00004295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a digital asset that represents a stake and voting rights in the Santos Football Club ecosystem. It allows holders to influence club decisions through “fan voting.” Santos FC, a renowned football club, introduced the SANTOS token to foster deeper engagement with its fan base and democratize club decisions. Holders of SANTOS tokens can participate in polls, gain access to exclusive content, engage in token-specific events, and trade or hold the tokens. The SANTOS token is a collaboration between Binance and Santos FC, designed to revolutionize the fan experience.”

