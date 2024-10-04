Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $844,587.27

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $32.39 million and approximately $844,587.27 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,501,077 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.