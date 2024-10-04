Rune Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00007662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $23,420.23 and approximately $59,941.73 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.56865044 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $60,331.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

