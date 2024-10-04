Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Trading Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $171.50 and last traded at $171.73. 120,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,047,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.31.

Specifically, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average of $156.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

