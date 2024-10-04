Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.17. 74,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 356,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 369.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 39.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

