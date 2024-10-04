JinkoSolar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,373 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the average daily volume of 1,092 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,888 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE:JKS traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. 879,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.40.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

