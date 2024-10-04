Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $145.97 and last traded at $145.33, with a volume of 43526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $184,319. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

