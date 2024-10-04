Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the typical daily volume of 485 call options.
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA CHAU traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $23.29. 1,519,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,778. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
