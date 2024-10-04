Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,187 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the typical daily volume of 485 call options.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA CHAU traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $23.29. 1,519,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,778. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.