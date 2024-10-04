Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 478.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,401,000. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,035,000 after acquiring an additional 958,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,969,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $13,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IREN. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Iris Energy Limited has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

