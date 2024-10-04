EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American International Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.