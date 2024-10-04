EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 480,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 280,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.