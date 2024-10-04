3,719 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

