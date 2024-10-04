EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 751,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $92.59 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.