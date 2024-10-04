EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

