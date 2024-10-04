Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,224,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,422,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $4,644,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

FLO opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

