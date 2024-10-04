Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Endava at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endava by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Endava by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,622,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,695,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

