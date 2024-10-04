Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 197,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 823,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 86,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,667,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 592,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.19. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 179.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

