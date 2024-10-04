EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,496,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.29 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,631 shares of company stock worth $91,006,602 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

