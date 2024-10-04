Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,264 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAAC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAAC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $494.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

