ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Quarry LP raised its position in ResMed by 271.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.51. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,931 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,207 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.