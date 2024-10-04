Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,873,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,981,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 174.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,833,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.98 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $875.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

