EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,768,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $103.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.88.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.