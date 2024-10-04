EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ITB stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

