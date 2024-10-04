EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SAP by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

SAP Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $220.46 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.