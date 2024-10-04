Arcblock Trading Down 16.1% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $154.67 million and approximately $809,349.71 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00250911 BTC.
Arcblock Token Profile
Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.
Buying and Selling Arcblock
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.
