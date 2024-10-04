MANEKI (MANEKI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $42.32 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One MANEKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANEKI has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. MANEKI has a total market cap of $42.32 million and $10.24 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000060 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250461 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00475158 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $10,882,240.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

