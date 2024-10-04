Blast Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Blast has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $188.55 million and approximately $29.43 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000060 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250461 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,727,714,816 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,714,402,585.26763 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00891631 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $28,938,086.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

