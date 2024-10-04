Celer Network Trading 19.2% Lower This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $86.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

