QUINT Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.07 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $4,871.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

