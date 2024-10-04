GateToken Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $773.27 million and $2.88 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.50 or 0.00013808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.61 or 1.00089015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00054975 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,997,125 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,997,119.85202345 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.48033604 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,994,692.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

