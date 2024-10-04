Energi (NRG) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $407,735.49 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,120,107 coins and its circulating supply is 81,120,091 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

