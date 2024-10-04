Taiko (TAIKO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.05 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Taiko has a market capitalization of $124.10 million and $20.05 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000060 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250461 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,032,579 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 76,032,579.25 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.56903926 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $23,159,129.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.