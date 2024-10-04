Nosana (NOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $160.75 Million

Nosana (NOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Nosana has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Nosana has a market cap of $160.75 million and $1.42 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00002859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nosana Profile

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,459,244 tokens. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.70020579 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,741,512.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

