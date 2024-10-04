AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,350.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of AutoZone to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,066.92 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,012.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AutoZone by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

