KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:KB opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $67.40.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KB Financial Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Chevron-Hess Merger Approved: Should You Buy Before Earnings?
- What is a support level?
- Best Stocks for Growth and Income: Top 3 Picks for Your Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.