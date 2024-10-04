KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.