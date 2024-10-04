Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $135.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vistra by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 633.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

