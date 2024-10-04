Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) COO Sam Boong Park Sells 3,403 Shares of Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,690.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 76,549 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

