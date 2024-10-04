Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Stellantis

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

