RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.91.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 25.3% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

