Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $14,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $12,201.60.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $12,953.04.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

