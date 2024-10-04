EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Cummins by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cummins by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $327.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $333.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

